Two organizations receive large grants from the National Endowment for the Arts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus Film Foundation and the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College will receive American Rescue Plan grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.

The Wilson Center is recommended to receive $150,000 and may use this funding to support programming, education, and engagement activities. Cucalorus will receive $100,000 to benefit the organization’s constituency, such as arts workers, artists, and audiences by helping with operational expenses.

“We want to thank The National Endowment for the Arts for this vital support which helps us invest back into our community by creating engaging experiences for those in the Cape Fear region,” said CFCC Vice President of Advancement and the Arts Shane Fernando. “The arts, when partnered with education, have the unique power to inspire young people and transform communities.”

CFCC added in a news release that the funds will benefit the whole community, including educational programs and youth organizations.

The American Rescue Plan Grant will be used to support the Wilson Center in presenting performances and artists to our community, including the development and implementation of educational and community engagement programs for New Hanover and Pender County school systems, youth organizations, and other area nonprofits. We are so grateful to invest these funds in the Cape Fear region to enhance educational opportunities and our quality of life.

Details of the Cucalorus grant show that the intended outcome is to enhance artistic activities and traditions and to strengthen the nation’s cultural infrastructure.

Overall, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations across the country.

“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. “The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as The Wilson Center, rebuild and reopen. The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”

