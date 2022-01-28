Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. 11th Street closed

North 11th St. closed to traffic between Hanover Street and Fanning Street.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 700 block of North 11th St. is closed for an emergency sewer repair, effective immediately Friday, Jan. 28, according to CFPUA.

North 11th St. closed to traffic between Hanover Street and Fanning Street but local traffic for those with homes in that block will be allowed.

“Drivers are recommended to detour around the closure using North 10th Street,” a CFPUA news release states.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 5 p.m.

