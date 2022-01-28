TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. 11th Street closed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 700 block of North 11th St. is closed for an emergency sewer repair, effective immediately Friday, Jan. 28, according to CFPUA.

North 11th St. closed to traffic between Hanover Street and Fanning Street but local traffic for those with homes in that block will be allowed.

“Drivers are recommended to detour around the closure using North 10th Street,” a CFPUA news release states.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 5 p.m.

