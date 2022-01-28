Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of N. 31st Street
UPDATE: Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 200 block of N. 31st Street
According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane,...
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
Auditor contends purchase was made using insider information, allowing the mayor to derive...
State Auditor says mayor used elected position for personal gain in real estate deal
Officials say that Robert B. Walker was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tabor...
Man convicted of attempted murder in New Hanover Co. dies of apparent suicide in prison
Law enforcement at the Landfall Center.
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice
A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in...
Video shows shootout between suspect and Houston Police
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
FILE - A person holds a candle during a vigil, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York's Times Square, in...
LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people