Second annual Virtual Race & Social Justice Institute set for February

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Office of Diversity & Equity and Cape Fear Museum will host the second annual Race & Social Justice Institute in February.

The virtual, four-night event, which is held in partnership with UNCW and New Hanover County Schools, will feature panel discussions with local and state experts focusing on “the intersection of race, social justice and education.”

“The response to our first Race & Social Justice Institute last February was amazing as members of the community joined us for a conversation about race, civil rights and the role of social justice in our community,” said Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “We are so excited to bring this event back and focus on discussing the racial divide in education and how we, as a community, can work together to address the issues we are seeing. And we are grateful to be partnering with Cape Fear Museum, UNCW, and New Hanover County Schools to host these important discussions.”

The Zoom panels will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 8, 15 and 22. There is no cost to participate. Individuals interested can pre-register to receive the Zoom information by clicking here.

The event topics and facilitators are:

·         Feb. 3: Education Overview and Context: Dr. Jan Davidson and Student Facilitator

·         Feb. 8: Lifting as We Climb (Advocacy, Community Work): Dr. Donyell Roseboro and Student Facilitator

·         Feb. 15: Policy, Policing and Practice: Travis Corpening and Student Facilitator

·         Feb. 22: Learning in Hope and Healing: Dr. LaChawn Smith and Student Facilitator

For more information on the Race & Social Justice Institute, go to Diversity.NHCgov.com or call the New Hanover County Office of Diversity & Equity at 910-798-7430.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

