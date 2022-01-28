New Hanover County School Board begins shaping 5-year plan for the district

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Senior staff and school board members are in the thick of creating their five year strategic plan, mapping out what the future looks like for the district.

The process formally started last spring as a research company interviewed staff, surveyed thousands of students and parents, and even conducted focus groups to identify the biggest priorities for the district. Those findings were presented Friday.

The research shows student safety and a creating a supportive environment for staff were the top two concerns everyone agreed needed to be addressed in the strategic plan.

The findings come amid bigger county-led plans to tackle violence in the community and schools, and several education groups rallying for better teacher pay and support.

Other themes the firm identified as priorities included improving academics, addressing equity, diversity and inclusion, and better engaging with both families and community partners. One element that seems to be an undercurrent in each of those realms is the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important as a district and as a community to recognize as a pandemic sort of recedes into the background, that our students are gonna be dealing with it for the next 10 years. There’s a lot of learning loss, there was a whole lot of emotional turmoil with our students, a lot of mental health and those things aren’t going away,” said board member Nelson Beaulieu.

Now that they have the data in hand, the real work begins to craft research into measurable goals to be implemented come March.

Friday’s participants broke out into groups, brainstorming their goals on large pieces of paper and also planning how to track how the district is doing accomplishing the objectives in the coming years.

The plan is also an important part of how the district will prioritize items in the budget to be brought to commissioners in April.

“This is something that we’ve always wanted to do, and behind the scenes we were doing it. Now everyone talks about transparency, we want people to see exactly what we’re doing, and what were being held accountable for. The great part of it is it reaches every entity of the district, every entity of the community, and what we as educators -- an education organization --stand by,” said superintendent Dr. Charles Foust.

Despite a history of friction between board members playing out in past meetings, this session went smoothly with everyone uniting in their mission to better serve the district’s students.

“We are on our way forward, we are a unified team working collaboratively with our administration, and we are ready to move on and get everything in place so we can start holding ourselves accountable for all the good things that we’re already doing,” said school board chair Stephanie Kraybill.

