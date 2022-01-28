Senior Connect
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor

Kasheem Henry was placed into the custody of Bladen County Dentention Center under a $500,000 secured bond(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man, Kasheem Henry, was arrested by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 28 and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl between Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2021.

After being alerted to the identity of the suspect in November 2021, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with assistance from Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville.

Henry’s charges include statutory sex offense, statutory rape, and indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

