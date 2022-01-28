Senior Connect
Lane closures planned for Dan Cameron Bridge beginning Jan. 31

Work to replace joints on the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 will require intermittent lane...
Work to replace joints on the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 will require intermittent lane closures in the northbound lanes starting Monday, Jan. 31, NCDOT has announced.(Pexels.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work to replace joints on the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 will require intermittent lane closures in the northbound lanes starting Monday, Jan. 31, according to the NCDOT.

The bridge is located at Mile Marker 14 and spans U.S. 421 and the northeast Cape Fear River near Wilmington.

“Lane closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday in one of the two northbound lanes,” a NCDOT new release states. “Work is expected to conclude Feb. 4.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

