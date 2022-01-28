‘Instead of resolving it on the street, resolving it in the court room:’ Training helps officers de-escalate tense situations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During last week’s ice storm, most people were sleeping in their beds as dispatchers answered multiple 911 calls about a man firing a gun outside their apartment complex.

WPD officer Henry Fields was the first to arrive to the scene on Independence Boulevard near Carolina Beach Road. He says officers quickly found the suspect walking down the sidewalk and holding a shotgun.

“Heart is beating, training mode kicks in,” said WPD officer Henry Fields. “Thankfully in this case, after one or two times giving him the command to drop firearm, he did.”

Jack Day was disarmed and arrested without anyone getting hurt, and charged for firing the gun in a reckless manner, going armed to the terror of the people and disorderly conduct.

It’s a call officer Fields says could have ended differently if it wasn’t for the department’s training.

“We have a lot of options that allow officers to become experienced in what goes on out here with weapons and people who are either intoxicated or mentally impaired or on some sort of impairing substance,” explained Fields.

New recruits go through Trillium’s Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and have time on the use of force simulator at the department’s training center.

They’re resources that weren’t as widely available 20 years ago when Sgt. David Pellegrino joined the force.

“When you get to a call, you just gotta talk to the person and find out what the issue is, de-escalate it and usually it’s gonna work out for the best for both law-enforcement and the person,” said Sgt. Pellegrino.

The importance of communication in high pressure situations isn’t lost on the veteran police officer.

Sgt. Pellegrino was just presented an award for a mental health related call where he talked to a person for more than 20 minutes until they surrendered the handgun sitting in their lap.

“Mental health is huge now, every issue that we deal with has a lot to do with mental health, and especially with these wars, and people coming back, our veterans, we have to find some way to dedicate money to mental health because if we don’t, we’re just not gonna progress any further,” explained Pellegrino.

It’s a movement the sergeant hopes will continue to gain momentum.

Officers say these kinds of calls end peacefully 99.9 percent of the time, and the department’s focus on de-escalation, and breaking down barriers aims to prevent any of their calls from going south.

“Calls like this that go right, you know, you couldn’t ask for a better outcome. No one’s injured, there’s no significant use of force,” said Fields. “Instead of resolving it on the street, resolving in the court room.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.