‘If it occurs we will aggressively go after it’: North Carolina Attorney General cracks down on COVID-19 price gouging

North Carolina Attorney General encourages anyone experiencing price gouging to report it.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says that his office is cracking down on price gouging in the state, especially when it comes to COVID-19.

“If people out there are seeing tests being charged outrageous prices, or masks,” says Stein. “It’s illegal to jack up the price and my office takes enforcing that law very seriously.”

Under North Carolina’s price gouging statute, which is in effect until April 5th, 2022, charging too much for any good or service during the pandemic is a crime.

“Whenever somebody violates the price gouging law,” said Stein. “The seller is charging some outrageous price for something we need in an emergency. They subject themselves to five thousand dollars per violation. So, the potential penalties are huge.”

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Stein’s office has investigated several vendors for price gouging. Including sellers on Amazon for unnecessarily raising the prices on items like masks and hand sanitizer.

More recently, his office has heard multiple reports of price gouging on at home tests, and wants to make sure everyone has access to them without being overcharged.

“What I try to do when we do these cases, is try to get as much restitution back to the harmed consumers as we possibly can,” said Stein. “Since I’ve been in office, we’ve brought a number of these cases, and have won awards and settlements in excess of a million dollars back for the people of North Carolina.”

He encourages anyone who has experienced or seen any type of price gouging to report it to his office by clicking the link here, or calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

