High school student has health emergency from vaping

Healthline- Vaping
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County High School student was taken to hospital following a health emergency caused by vaping on Friday morning.

According to a PCS official spokesperson, first responders gave the student preventative medicine before they were taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson released the following statement:

This crisis provides all of us with a reminder of the very real dangers of vaping, and the actual harm it can cause. In case anyone is unaware, electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, other electronic smoking devices even if they do not contain tobacco or nicotine, all lighted and smokeless tobacco products, and any other items reasonably resembling tobacco are considered tobacco products and their use is prohibited in school buildings, on school campuses, and in or on any other school property owned or operated by the School Board. If you or a student you know is addicted to tobacco or e-cigarettes, please contact that student’s school counselor for support.

Earlier Friday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person had been taken in an ambulance from the school, cause unknown, and another student had been released to their parents. At that time, PCSO did not know if the incidents were related.

