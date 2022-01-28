“Green carpet” event for premiere of Wilmington-produced ‘Birdies’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A golf comedy in the making as a movie for over a decade is finally premiering Friday at Thalian Hall. Birdies, a film produced and directed in Wilmington will open to a sold out audience.

Birdies comes from writer Dave Longo’s real-life experiences working at a golf course and the stories he shared with the film’s executive producer, Brandon Luck.

“This is a hometown project that we’ve been trying to get off of the ground for almost 13 years now and we finally put our own money together and ask for lots of favors to make it happen,” says Luck who is also one of the actors in the movie.

The story follows a washed-up golf pro hired at a struggling course, Twin Pines, which according to IMDB is “a failing country club where maintaining a buzz is par for the course.” The owner puts the club on the line, betting his team can beat the golfers from the town’s wealthy, well-to-do country club, Magnolia Point.

The cast includes some well-known actors such as Sydney Penny, who many remember from her time on All My Children. There are several familiar faces to the Wilmington film industry and local theatre. Not all of the actors, though, are trained thespians.

Ray Beatty, the head basketball coach at Cape Fear Academy, is in the movie. He says his role just happened to be a lucky shot.

“I just happened to be golfing one day while they were filming and an actor didn’t show up, so I got cast in his part,” Beatty says.

The show starts at 7 p.m. but those attending are in for the green carpet experience--not red which starts at 6 p.m.

“We are doing green carpet because of golf and we had lots of extra green carpet left over from the movie,” Luck says. “And we’ll have the backdrop as well for pics. We’ll have a few other golf props and even the old Twin Pines Country Club sign that we have in the movie.”

Friday night’s premiere is sold out but, by demand, there will be a second showing Saturday, Jan. 29.

