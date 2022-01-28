Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Saturday snow, Wednesday warmup

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gray Friday across the Cape Fear Region and, as the thickening clouds could spit a sprinkle or shower in spots, you might tote your umbrella just in case. Expect temperatures to limp toward the lower 50s amid light but nippy northeast breezes.

A cold low pressure system will wring a few snowflakes from the early Saturday sky. Big accumulations and travel impacts are not likely, but the swirling flurries could briefly whiten the ground in a few spots. For Saturday afternoon, expect variable clouds, blustery and biting north winds, and temperatures struggling to break 40.

Your First Alert Forecast enters the longer ranges with a people-pets-plants-pipes-type cold Saturday night; brace for low temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s first thing Sunday. But take heart, warm weather fans! Sunshine ought to help swell readings to the 50s by Monday and 60s by Groundhog Day Wednesday!

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into February any time with your WECT Weather App!

