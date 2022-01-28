Senior Connect
COVID-19 mass testing sites coming to Wilmington and Brunswick County

Everybody is welcome to use the testing sites and no photo ID or proof of health insurance is required(Elizabeth Gentle WAFF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the community, Novant Health has partnered with Ottendorf Laboratories to provide free mass testing sites in Wilmington and Brunswick County, effective Monday, January 31.

Both locations will be open daily and can accommodate hundreds of tests daily. No appointment is required.

“We know that access to testing is an important way to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and our community will benefit from this additional testing availability,” said Shelbourn Stevens, president of the Novant Health Coastal region. “We also hope this will ease pressure on our busy emergency departments, which can see dozens of individuals daily who are asymptomatic or not seriously ill but come solely for a COVID-19 test. These COVID-19 locations will be more appropriate and convenient settings to simply take a test.”

Wilmington COVID-19 testing site is adjacent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 2015 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Testing will take place inside the former bank building at the corner of South 17th Street and Savannah Court near New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s campus.

Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week, beginning Monday, January 31.

Brunswick County COVID-19 testing site is on the campus of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center at 240 Hospital Drive, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Drive-thru testing will be available on the campus of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Please follow on-campus signs directing drivers to the testing site.

Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, except Jan. 31, 2022, when this site will open at 10 a.m.

Everybody is welcome to use the testing sites and no photo ID or proof of health insurance is required; however, attendees will need to complete paperwork on-site. Rapid tests are not available at the sites.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

