Church extends collection deadline to gather donations for tornado victims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deadline for dropping off donations for victims of the tornadoes that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky December 10th has been extended because of anticipated inclement weather this weekend.

Members from Union Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor James H. Nixon, and members of the New Hanover Black Leadership Caucus chose to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday with a service project to benefit residents in Mayfield, Kentucky, whose community was destroyed by deadly tornadoes.

Additional dates and times to make in-person donations at Union Baptist Church, 2711 Princess Place, Wilmington, NC are as follows:

Sat. Jan. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 19, noon to 6 p.m.

The church will also accept cash and check donations.

Click here or phone: (910) 763-7006 for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.