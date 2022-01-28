Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Church extends collection deadline to gather donations for tornado victims

On December 10, overnight twisters killed 76 people, and destroyed entire communities in...
On December 10, overnight twisters killed 76 people, and destroyed entire communities in Mayfield, Kentucky(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deadline for dropping off donations for victims of the tornadoes that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky December 10th has been extended because of anticipated inclement weather this weekend.

Members from Union Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor James H. Nixon, and members of the New Hanover Black Leadership Caucus chose to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday with a service project to benefit residents in Mayfield, Kentucky, whose community was destroyed by deadly tornadoes.

‘This is a movement not a moment’: Local church honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by serving others

Additional dates and times to make in-person donations at Union Baptist Church, 2711 Princess Place, Wilmington, NC are as follows:

Sat. Jan. 29,  noon to 4 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 19,  noon to 6 p.m.

The church will also accept cash and check donations.

Click here or phone: (910) 763-7006 for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of N. 31st Street
Victim of 31st Street shooting dies in hospital
According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane,...
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
Auditor contends purchase was made using insider information, allowing the mayor to derive...
State Auditor says mayor used elected position for personal gain in real estate deal
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018.
Former Chadbourn Police Chief accused of stealing catalytic converters
Officials say that Robert B. Walker was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tabor...
Man convicted of attempted murder in New Hanover Co. dies of apparent suicide in prison

Latest News

Anyone with information that would lead to finding either of these women (Left: Dynasty, Right:...
Two women are missing from Bladen County
North Carolina Attorney General encourages anyone experiencing price gouging to report it.
‘If it occurs we will aggressively go after it’: North Carolina Attorney General cracks down on COVID-19 price gouging
Kasheem Henry was placed into the custody of Bladen County Dentention Center under a $500,000...
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor
High Path Avian Influenza confirmed in Bladen County
High Path Avian Influenza confirmed in Bladen County