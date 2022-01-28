Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say

An 11-year-old Chicago boy is among those facing charges for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint last November. (Source: WLS/DOORBELL RING SURVEILLANCE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Evelyn Holmes
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - An 11-year-old Chicago boy is among those facing charges for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint last November.

The victim, who asked not to be named, said she is still traumatized after the boy and at least three other males carjacked her and her adult daughter at gunpoint.

The carjacking happened in the driveway of the woman’s house during broad daylight. It was captured on a neighbor’s security camera.

The video shows the mother and daughter returning home in a red SUV as a dark colored car driving down the street suddenly stops. At least two of the suspects get out of the car as the driver then pulls into a nearby alley.

Moments later, the 11-year-old can be seen coming up the driveway. The victim said within seconds, he pulled out a gun.

“It actually makes me very sad that kids are around this type of situation and not in school or doing what 11-year-olds usually do,” she said.

The group made off with the SUV, the women’s purses, and their cell phones. The victims did eventually get the vehicle back and some of their belongings.

The victim said her sense of safety has been shattered and she questions if any action will be taken.

“I question the parenting, the judges, prosecutors. I mean, nothing happens,” she said.

Police are still trying to identify and arrest the other carjackers involved.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of N. 31st Street
Victim of 31st Street shooting dies in hospital
According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane,...
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
Auditor contends purchase was made using insider information, allowing the mayor to derive...
State Auditor says mayor used elected position for personal gain in real estate deal
Officials say that Robert B. Walker was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tabor...
Man convicted of attempted murder in New Hanover Co. dies of apparent suicide in prison
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018.
Former Chadbourn Police Chief accused of stealing catalytic converters

Latest News

Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say