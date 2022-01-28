Brunswick Community College closing Saturday

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the potential for inclement weather, Brunswick Community College and all of its campus locations will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 29.

“This includes the Fitness & Aquatics Center and the Odell Williamson Auditorium,” a news release from BCC states. “Scheduled athletic events will still occur unless notified separately.”

