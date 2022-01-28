Senior Connect
Boil advisory in place after water disruption in Hampstead area

When water service returns, consumers in the area noted above are advised to boil all water used for human consumption.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some Pender County water customers are without water or will have low water pressure, according to county officials

Customers from Hwy 17/Whitebridge Road to 469 Whitebridge Road, including all roads and side roads including, Mare Pond Place, Holly Grove Lane, Otter Pond Lane, Saddlebrook Lane, and East Rolling Meadows Road, are affected.

Repairs are underway after a water main break due to construction damage.

When water service returns, consumers in the area noted above are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

