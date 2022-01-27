Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing man in need of medication

WPD is searching for this man(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has put out a missing person alert for Jerry Wade Roylance this morning.

Roylance is 26, about 6′, 170 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen yesterday, Jan. 26 on the 4600 block of Still Meadow Dr. As far as we know, he is still wearing a dark hoodie and sweatpants with black and blue Brooks sneakers.

Roylance also has autism and needs medication. Police say he may be headed to the Harris Teeter on Monkey Junction or on Shipyard Blvd and S. College Road.

Anyone with information should call (910) 343-3609. Only call 911 if you see him in person.

