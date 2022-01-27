Wilmington police is on the scene of shooting in the 3100 block of Princess Place Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a Shotspotter alert on North 31st Street, Wilmington, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

A police spokesperson confirmed there is an active scene and people in the area reported N. 31st Street is closed to traffic between Market Street and Princess Place Drive.

At the nearby Prince Mini Mart, one person was shot last Friday night.

No further details are available at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene and will report back with updates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.