NHCSO detective earns David MacAlpine Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detective Sean Jones with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded the David MacAlpine Award by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee during the 2022 SENC MLK Jr. Celebration.

Jones has been with the sheriff’s office since July of 1992 and will be retiring in February.

“For the last 7 years, he has been assigned to the NHSO Sex Offender Registration Unit (SORU) where he has single handedly transformed the Unit from a reactionary Unit, into a proactive enforcement Unit,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Detective Jones, thank you for your 30 years of hard work and dedication… Captain Mac would be so proud!”

Capt. David MacAlpine, who died from COVID-19 last September, served with the sheriff’s office for close to 30 years.

