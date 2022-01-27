Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHCSO detective earns David MacAlpine Award

Detective Sean Jones with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded the David...
Detective Sean Jones with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded the David MacAlpine Award by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee during the 2022 SENC MLK Jr. Celebration.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detective Sean Jones with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded the David MacAlpine Award by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee during the 2022 SENC MLK Jr. Celebration.

Jones has been with the sheriff’s office since July of 1992 and will be retiring in February.

“For the last 7 years, he has been assigned to the NHSO Sex Offender Registration Unit (SORU) where he has single handedly transformed the Unit from a reactionary Unit, into a proactive enforcement Unit,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Detective Jones, thank you for your 30 years of hard work and dedication… Captain Mac would be so proud!”

Capt. David MacAlpine, who died from COVID-19 last September, served with the sheriff’s office for close to 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the Landfall Center.
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting
Renters said they expected their rent to go up as much as 10% in this booming market, but were...
Residents reeling over recent spikes in apartment rent
MaryAnn Breault
Daughter announces tennis tournament at Holly Tree Racquet Club in memory of mother killed in domestic violence shooting
A Total Wine store in Louisville, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Permits: Total Wine store planned for Wilmington
EPA Investigates hog farms.
EPA to investigate Smithfield hog farms

Latest News

The EPA granted part of the petition last month, but left out critical studies.
NC groups reactivate lawsuit against EPA to hold Chemours accountable
According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane,...
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
UNCW Shellfish Hatchery research helps oyster farmers on the East Coast.
‘A farming-in-the-sea industry’: UNCW Shellfish Hatchery looks to develop the best oysters in the state
WPD is searching for this man
WPD searching for missing man in need of medication