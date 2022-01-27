Senior Connect
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Hampstead Bypass project has taken a huge step forward.

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it has awarded a $185 million contract for the project.

According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane, divided highway on a new location, known as the U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass, between an area south of N.C. 210 that connects to U.S. 17 north of the Topsail schools.

“The project will include new interchanges with bridges, ramps and loops at N.C. 210, Hoover Road and U.S. 17 north of Vista Lane,” the news release states. “As part of this contract, nearly a mile of U.S. 17 between the new bypass and an area north of Sloop Point Road will be upgraded with raised medians. This section of U.S. 17 will be redesigned with safety features called reduced conflict intersections, which decrease by more than half the potential locations where vehicles can collide.”

The contract calls for this section of the bypass to be opened to traffic by the fall of 2026.

“This is a major milestone and marks a huge leap in improving how people will travel in southeastern North Carolina, especially between Wilmington and Hampstead,” said Chad Kimes, the department’s Division 3 engineer based in Castle Hayne. “This bypass will also make a big difference in the congestion U.S. 17 is now experiencing in this fast-growing region.”

A contract to improve the other segment of the U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass – from N.C. 140 (formerly known as the U.S. 17 Wilmington Bypass) to west of N.C. 210 – is scheduled to be awarded in 2026.

Click here to see a map of the area where the entire 12.6-mile Hampstead Bypass that will be built. More details on the project can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

