NC groups reactivate lawsuit against EPA to hold Chemours accountable

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A coalition of North Carolina groups just reactivated their lawsuit against the EPA for their failure to require Chemours to conduct studies on PFAS.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, are used in manufacturing for products which resist water, oil, grease, heat, and other outside forces. Research estimates that 99 percent of the general population has PFAS in their blood, and PFAS has been shown to cause negative health effects in small doses.

A Chemours facility in Fayetteville caused numerous PFAS to enter the water, air, food and soil in the Cape Fear region and beyond. The EPA granted the group’s petition in part, but only included limited testing of 7 of 54 PFAS which were supposed to be tested.

This means there would be no required epidemiological study of communities effected by PFAS and no testing on PFAS mixtures in drinking water and people’s blood.

Dana Sargent of Cape Fear River Watch says, “As the director of an environmental nonprofit who believed in and trusted the folks of this EPA to do the right thing, I am furious with EPA’s failure to act; as a poisoned community member who is also grieving the loss of a firefighter brother whose cancer could be explained by this data, I am heartbroken. We are turning to the courts because EPA has failed us.”

The groups bringing the petition are the Center for Environmental Health, Cape Fear River Watch, Clean Cape Fear, Democracy Green, the NC Black Alliance, and Toxic Free NC. The petition received several letters of support, including one signed by more than 120 organizations, one signed by Bill Saffo and NHC Commission Chair Olson-Bose, and another signed by dozens of scientists, professors and researchers.

You can read their case below:

