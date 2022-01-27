Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC groups reactivate lawsuit against EPA to hold Chemours accountable

The EPA granted part of the petition last month, but left out critical studies.
The EPA granted part of the petition last month, but left out critical studies.(KTIV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A coalition of North Carolina groups just reactivated their lawsuit against the EPA for their failure to require Chemours to conduct studies on PFAS.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, are used in manufacturing for products which resist water, oil, grease, heat, and other outside forces. Research estimates that 99 percent of the general population has PFAS in their blood, and PFAS has been shown to cause negative health effects in small doses.

A Chemours facility in Fayetteville caused numerous PFAS to enter the water, air, food and soil in the Cape Fear region and beyond. The EPA granted the group’s petition in part, but only included limited testing of 7 of 54 PFAS which were supposed to be tested.

Read More about the EPA's initial response

This means there would be no required epidemiological study of communities effected by PFAS and no testing on PFAS mixtures in drinking water and people’s blood.

Dana Sargent of Cape Fear River Watch says, “As the director of an environmental nonprofit who believed in and trusted the folks of this EPA to do the right thing, I am furious with EPA’s failure to act; as a poisoned community member who is also grieving the loss of a firefighter brother whose cancer could be explained by this data, I am heartbroken. We are turning to the courts because EPA has failed us.”

The groups bringing the petition are the Center for Environmental Health, Cape Fear River Watch, Clean Cape Fear, Democracy Green, the NC Black Alliance, and Toxic Free NC. The petition received several letters of support, including one signed by more than 120 organizations, one signed by Bill Saffo and NHC Commission Chair Olson-Bose, and another signed by dozens of scientists, professors and researchers.

You can read their case below:

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the Landfall Center.
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting
Renters said they expected their rent to go up as much as 10% in this booming market, but were...
Residents reeling over recent spikes in apartment rent
MaryAnn Breault
Daughter announces tennis tournament at Holly Tree Racquet Club in memory of mother killed in domestic violence shooting
A Total Wine store in Louisville, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Permits: Total Wine store planned for Wilmington
EPA Investigates hog farms.
EPA to investigate Smithfield hog farms

Latest News

Detective Sean Jones with the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded the David...
NHCSO detective earns David MacAlpine Award
According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane,...
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
UNCW Shellfish Hatchery research helps oyster farmers on the East Coast.
‘A farming-in-the-sea industry’: UNCW Shellfish Hatchery looks to develop the best oysters in the state
WPD is searching for this man
WPD searching for missing man in need of medication