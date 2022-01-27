Man convicted of attempted murder in New Hanover Co. dies of apparent suicide in prison

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted of attempted murder in New Hanover County in 2016 has died in prison after an apparent suicide, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials say that Robert B. Walker was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tabor Correctional Institution shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The prison’s first responders arrived to his cell promptly, carefully assessed the situation and summoned local paramedics, who pronounced Walker deceased at 6:44 p.m.,” a news release states. “Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.”

Walker, 56, was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison. In July 2016, he pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife with a hammer during a domestic incident in 2015.

He was projected to be released on Dec. 23, 2026.

Walker is the second inmate at the prison to die of an apparent suicide in less than a month. On Dec. 29, Malek Moore, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell.

