‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider opens a new chapter for show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One word made all the difference Wednesday on “Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.

Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings and the quiz show’s other all-time greats.

It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

New champ Rhone Talsma had the correct response to the final “Jeopardy!” clue for a winning total of $29,600.

Schneider, who found herself in the unusual position of entering the last round short of a runaway, was second with $19,600.

Schneider will be back, as part of the quiz show’s tournament of champions.

