‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider opens a new chapter for show

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One word made all the difference Wednesday on “Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.

Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings and the quiz show’s other all-time greats.

It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

New champ Rhone Talsma had the correct response to the final “Jeopardy!” clue for a winning total of $29,600.

Schneider, who found herself in the unusual position of entering the last round short of a runaway, was second with $19,600.

Schneider will be back, as part of the quiz show’s tournament of champions.

