Former Chadbourn Police Chief accused of stealing catalytic converters

Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018.
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief William Spivey, who is facing dozens of charges related to drug trafficking and embezzling from the police department, now is accused of stealing two catalytic converters.

According to an arrest warrant, Spivey was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with larceny by an employee.

The warrant states that he took two catalytic converters from his employer, M&M Auto Repair, on Dec. 23.

Spivey was arrested in April 2021 and charged with more than 70 offenses. The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department’s evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

In June 2021, Spivey was charged with embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia. According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

