First Alert Forecast: wintry conclusion to January, warmer to start February

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny Thursday, increasing clouds Thursday night, and a mainly gray Friday with a few cold raindrops in spots. Expect daily high temperatures in the nippy upper 40s and lower 50s and a nighttime in the upper 20s and lower 30s in between.

As readings sink back to the 30s Friday night and the upper atmosphere also chills, do not be surprised if raindrops convert to a few snowflakes. Stay tuned but, for now, accumulation, if any, looks to be minor for the Cape Fear Region. Northeastern North Carolina, by contrast, appears to be tracking for more impactful snow.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a cold weekend and a warm-up by Groundhog Day, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into February any time with your WECT Weather App!

