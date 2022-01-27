Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a very wintry weekend ahead, a milder pattern as February begins

By Eric Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, increasing clouds Thursday night, and a mainly gray Friday with a few cold raindrops in spots. Expect daily high temperatures in the nippy upper 40s and lower 50s and a nighttime in the upper 20s and lower 30s in between.

As readings sink back to the 30s Friday night and the upper atmosphere also chills, do not be surprised if raindrops convert to a few snowflakes. Stay tuned but, for now, accumulation, if any, looks to be minor for the Cape Fear Region. Northeastern North Carolina, by contrast, appears to be tracking for more impactful snow.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a cold weekend and a warm-up by Groundhog Day, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into February any time with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the Landfall Center.
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting
Renters said they expected their rent to go up as much as 10% in this booming market, but were...
Residents reeling over recent spikes in apartment rent
MaryAnn Breault
Daughter announces tennis tournament at Holly Tree Racquet Club in memory of mother killed in domestic violence shooting
A Total Wine store in Louisville, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Permits: Total Wine store planned for Wilmington
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider opens a new chapter for show

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 27, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: wintry conclusion to January, warmer to start February
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 27, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Jan. 27, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Jan. 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jan. 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold with freezing nights ahead