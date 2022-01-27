First Alert Forecast: a very wintry weekend ahead, a milder pattern as February begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, increasing clouds Thursday night, and a mainly gray Friday with a few cold raindrops in spots. Expect daily high temperatures in the nippy upper 40s and lower 50s and a nighttime in the upper 20s and lower 30s in between.

A few late Friday raindrops could turn to a early Saturday snowflakes. For now, snow accumulation, if any, appears likely to be on the minor end. Our in-house model cannot corroborate any crippling Carolina blizzard internet rumors, but it does offer a small measure of eye candy. pic.twitter.com/6nyrXyhsqA — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) January 27, 2022

As readings sink back to the 30s Friday night and the upper atmosphere also chills, do not be surprised if raindrops convert to a few snowflakes. Stay tuned but, for now, accumulation, if any, looks to be minor for the Cape Fear Region. Northeastern North Carolina, by contrast, appears to be tracking for more impactful snow.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a cold weekend and a warm-up by Groundhog Day, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

