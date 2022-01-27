Financial help still available for heating bills for eligible NHC residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County social services wants to make sure everyone stays warm during these cold spells by providing help with heating bills for eligible residents.

The federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

Applications are accepted until March 31, 2022, or until funds run out.

For approved households, a one-time payment will be made to your utility provider to help with heating costs.

To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

Be a resident of New Hanover County

Eligible residents can submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, call (910) 798-7824, or submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through the U.S. Mail. Paper applications can be sent by FAX or dropped off at the local DSS office.

Heating bill and verification of all household income is required. Click here for more information.

