Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Financial help still available for heating bills for eligible NHC residents

The LIEAP payments are designed to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access...
The LIEAP payments are designed to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance(Source: Canva, File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County social services wants to make sure everyone stays warm during these cold spells by providing help with heating bills for eligible residents.

The federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families pay their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

Applications are accepted until March 31, 2022, or until funds run out.

Eligible households can apply for funds to help with heating expenses

For approved households, a one-time payment will be made to your utility provider to help with heating costs.

To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
  • Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit
  • Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250
  • Be responsible for their heating cost
  • Be a resident of New Hanover County

Eligible residents can submit an online application at epass.nc.gov, call (910) 798-7824, or submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance through the U.S. Mail. Paper applications can be sent by FAX or dropped off at the local DSS office.

Heating bill and verification of all household income is required. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the Landfall Center.
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
MaryAnn Breault
Daughter announces tennis tournament at Holly Tree Racquet Club in memory of mother killed in domestic violence shooting
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
American Airlines recently adjusted their March 2022 schedule at CLT, reducing total monthly...
American Airlines cancels more than 800 March flights at CLT Airport

Latest News

Town of Holden Beach
Holden Beach pares down paid parking proposal in special called meeting
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider opens a new chapter for show
East Bladen High School
‘It’s just been very challenging’: Local high school going virtual for the second time this semester
Non-profit hospitals who help charity cases are still charging the poor
Non-profit hospitals who help charity cases are still charging the poor