Dosher Memorial Hospital alerts residents about scam calls

Hospital officials advise that if you receive a call like this, to hang up immediately, and do not provide any financial or personal information.
Hospital officials advise that if you receive a call like this, to hang up immediately, and do not provide any financial or personal information.(Source: WDAM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Hospital officials want the public to be aware of a recent phone scam from a caller claiming to represent Dosher Memorial Hospital.

The caller falsely identifies themselves as a representative of Dosher and states that the recipient of the phone call had a family member in the Emergency Department after they had been in a car accident.

The caller states that bail money is required due to the circumstances surrounding the accident and offers another phone number to the recipient to call for an attorney, to arrange for bail.

Hospital officials advise that if you receive a call like this, to hang up immediately, and do not provide any financial or personal information.

Scammers often create a false emergency situation to pressure their victims to act immediately. They also use technology to change a number that appears on a caller ID, with a practice called spoofing, to make the victims believe they know the person or organization who is calling.

If you receive a call that seems like a scam, contact your local law enforcement immediately.

