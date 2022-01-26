Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A police officer in South Dakota is going viral for ensuring a Door Dash customer received her order after her food delivery driver was arrested.

Officials said a Sioux Falls officer stopped a vehicle in a neighborhood and ultimately arrested the driver for outstanding warrants, Dakota News Now reported.

The officer, who was not identified, realized the driver was delivering food for Door Dash and had an undelivered order in the car. He decided to finish the delivery on his own.

In a video captured by a Ring doorbell camera, the officer is seen knocking on the customer’s door and holding the meal from Arby’s.

When Anastasia Elsinger opens the door, the officer says, “I know I’m not who you’re expecting, but your driver got arrested.”

Elsinger and the officer both laugh as he hands over the food.

Elsinger posted the video on TikTok, garnering 11.2 million views in just one day.

During the department’s daily briefing Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens addressed the viral video, saying while delivering food is not part of the job, it’s not unusual for officers to go above and beyond.

“The little things like this, going above and beyond and helping people out, that’s the things that we do,” Clemens said.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the Landfall Center.
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
MaryAnn Breault
Daughter announces tennis tournament at Holly Tree Racquet Club in memory of mother killed in domestic violence shooting
American Airlines recently adjusted their March 2022 schedule at CLT, reducing total monthly...
American Airlines cancels more than 800 March flights at CLT Airport

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers