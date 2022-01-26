TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure today on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed the right eastbound lane on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for maintenance Wednesday.

“Crews need to make repairs to the bridge grating that has become worn,” an NCDOT release states.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The westbound lanes are not affected.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.