Top of Battleship North Carolina mast to be removed for repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At 11 a.m. today, Jan. 26, the highest section of Battleship North Carolina’s foremast is planned to be removed with a crane.

During repairs, some parts of the ship will be closed to visitors for safety reasons. As time goes on, two other sections of the mast will also be removed for some repairs.

Ever since the ship was hit by hurricanes Florence and Michael, it has been waiting for repairs to keep the ship in good shape for the future. Repairing a mast is no small feat: this one is funded by $1 million from the Congressional Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund.

