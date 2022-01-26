Senior Connect
‘There’s kids in the car, they’ve all been shot:’ 911 calls released from fatal Landfall Center shooting

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a fatal shooting at Landfall Center left 3 people dead earlier this month, the released 911 calls show the moments after the shooting took place.

That day, Diretta Robinson, Trina Robinson, and 13-year-old Isaiah Robinson all tragically lost their lives.

A total of eight calls were made from bystanders, each frantically trying to explain what happened in the parking lot that Saturday afternoon.

The Calls

“I hear them (sirens) coming now. The whole family has been shot,” a caller said.

“The whole family was shot?” said a dispatcher.

“Yes. It’s in front of the Dollar Tree right here at the Landfall Shopping Center. Their car is still running. There’s still a pulse on one guy, but there’s kids in the car. They’ve all been shot,” the same caller says.

Another caller appears to be extremely emotional with the dispatcher, trying to explain what happened.

“I’m getting you some help, okay?” said the dispatcher.

“It’s three people. They’re all dead,” the caller says through tears.

“I was just taken by surprise”

Big Thai employee, Joe Wetsch, was heading into his first day of work when he heard the shooting.

“I was just in my car waiting for the store to open and I heard what sounded like a big bang,” said Wetsch.

After that loud noise he heard, Wetsch says the area was covered with police and ambulances. He also said many stores decided to shut down that day, because everyone was shocked at what happened that Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve never seen that many cops in one place in my entire life. So, it was more of a — it was more of a shock than anything,” he said. “I was just taken by surprise.”

The Case

William Lamont Robinson is charged with three counts of first degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle for allegedly killing his sister, mother, and son.

Last Thursday, he made his first court appearance, which was an unusual one. He was strapped to a gurney and dressed in a hospital gown, after he was treated for a self-inflicted gun shot wound the day of the shooting.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 3rd.

