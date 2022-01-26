Point in Time Count teams up with Warming Shelter for homeless population headcount

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, many of Wilmington’s homeless neighbors will be at The Warming Shelter at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The shelter opens at 5:30 pm. to those who need it. Wednesday night, it coincides with the annual point in time count. That’s when volunteers go around the area to count as many people struggling with homelessness as possible.

The Point in Time Count serves as a way for organizations that offer homelessness services to write for grants. People struggling with homelessness are asked to fill out a brief survey with demographic questions to help gauge who needs help and how many need help.

“It’s basically for grant funding--our local services like Good Shephard and First Fruit Ministries and those other agencies that use federal dollars to provide homeless services,” said Pastor Meg McBride, who helps organize The Warming Shelter and serves as the secretary for Homeless Interagency Council.

In the past couple of years, more people from a wider demographic have struggled with homelessness because of struggles related to the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, there’s been an increase in homelessness, I think nationwide, but also here in Wilmington,” said McBride. “I’ve seen a lot more young people in our shelter the past two times we’ve hosted which is kind of different from what I’ve seen before.”

