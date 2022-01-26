Permits: Total Wine store planned for Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Total Wine is planning to open a location in the Port City, according to permits submitted to the City of Wilmington.

Permits state that Total Wine is planning interior demolition work at the vacant Earth Fare store located at 943 Military Cutoff Road. Plans call for the addition of walk-in coolers and a humidor.

Another permit is requesting an exemption to allow Total Wine to hold “intermittent alcohol tastings at the wine and beer demonstration areas in single-use, disposable plastic cups.”

Total Wine & More refers to itself as “America’s Wine Superstore.” The company, which started in Delaware in 1991, currently has 229 stores across 27 states.

The Earth Fare location in the Renaissance Market shopping center opened its doors in November 2018. About 14 months later, the Asheville, N.C.-based company announced it was closing all of its stores,

