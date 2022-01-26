Senior Connect
Holden Beach board meets today to discuss paid parking

A water tower with the words "Welcome to Holden Beach" written on it.
Holden Beach faces some backlash from paid parking plans(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Holden Beach Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting today, Jan. 26, starting at 2 p.m. to address the addition of paid parking and changes in parking laws.

The proposal calls for an estimated 935 public parking spaces. Of these, 367 would be placed in town-owned lots and 568 in public right-of-way areas. Right-of-way areas tend to be roadside parking: the area between the edge of the travel lane and the beginning of the property line.

At the initial meeting, some had concerns about the location and price of the new parking.

“I’m not against paid parking in general, but against the right-of-way paid parking in front of people’s homes,” said one citizen voicing her concerns at the meeting. Her sentiment echoes those of the Holden Beach Property Owners Association. They write that some residents would no longer be able to prohibit strangers from parking in front of their homes or invite guests to park without payment.

The current proposal places the price of parking at $4 per hour up to $20 per day. Alongside this newly designated parking is an ordinance which would bar all on-street parking outside of designated areas.

You can see exactly where the parking would be placed below from page 72 to 82.

Holden Beach Board of Commissioners January 18 2022 by Joshua Boulet on Scribd

