First Alert Forecast: wintry blast returns as another shot of rain emerges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a return to chilly wintry temperatures thanks to a passing cold front. Northerly winds will present a wind chill in the 20s and 30s in the morning and will help cap temperatures in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Sub-freezing nights in the frigid 20s and 30s will warrant extra care for the People, pets, plants and exposed pipes in your life.

The late week features a developing area of low pressure that will race north Saturday and Sunday. This will bring mainly Rain for Lower Cape Fear Region, but a few, non-accumulating wintry flakes may emerge on the back end. We’ll continue to watch this as we approach the weekend.

A classic "cold air chasing moisture" pattern could result in a few wintry flakes Late Friday or early Saturday. Too early to get specific, but we're watching the trends and timing closely. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/HMb8SzPThg — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) January 25, 2022

In the meantime, catch your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget to customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.