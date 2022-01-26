Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold with freezing nights ahead

By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a return to chilly wintry temperatures thanks to a passing cold front. Expect a sub-freezing night ahead in the frigid 20s and 30s; make sure to take extra care of the People, pets, plants and exposed pipes in your life. Northerly winds will present a wind chill in the 20s in the morning and will help cap temperatures in the 40s again Thursday.

The late week features a developing area of low pressure that will race north Saturday and Sunday. This will bring mainly Rain for Lower Cape Fear Region, but a few, non-accumulating wintry flakes may emerge on the back end. We’ll continue to watch this as we approach the weekend.

In the meantime, catch your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget to customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your free WECT Weather App.

