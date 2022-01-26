Senior Connect
East Bladen High School goes virtual for the rest of the week

Bladen County Schools
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County School announced this morning via twitter that East Bladen High School will move to virtual instruction for the rest of this week due to staffing shortages.

Just a couple weeks ago on Jan. 10, East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School went virtual due to COVID-19 cases.

East Bladen High School went virtual for a week earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases.

