East Bladen High School goes virtual for the rest of the week

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County School announced this morning via twitter that East Bladen High School will move to virtual instruction for the rest of this week due to staffing shortages.

Just a couple weeks ago on Jan. 10, East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School went virtual due to COVID-19 cases.

Due to an extensive number of staff members who have had to be out today due to sickness and limited availability of substitutes, East Bladen High School will need to close today for in-person instruction. The school will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week. — Bladen County School (@BladenCountySch) January 26, 2022

