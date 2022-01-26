Senior Connect
Cooper announces 1,750 jobs coming to Greensboro by 2030

Gov. Roy Cooper
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that 1,750 jobs will be created in Greensboro by 2030.

Cooper announced Wednesday that Boom Supersonic, an aviation company, will build its manufacturing and final assembly facility in the city. The project is expected to bring an investment of more than $500 million through 2030 at a site at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Guilford County, according to the governor’s office.

“It is both poetic and logical that Boom Supersonic would choose the state that’s first in flight for its first manufacturing plant,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s office says the North Carolina Department of Commerce helped coordinate the recruitment of Boom Supersonic. The Boom Supersonic project will be helped by a high yield Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee Wednesday.

Cooper says the company’s project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by at least $32.3 billion over 20 years, the time period when the grant will be active. Salaries for the new jobs will vary, but taken together will average $68,792, increasing the regional payroll by more than $120 million every year.

The average annual wage in Guilford County currently sits at $53,994.

