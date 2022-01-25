“We are barely keeping our head above water”: Medical Director talks about blood shortage impacting hospitals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -- For weeks now we have been hearing about a nationwide blood shortage that is especially impacting patients at hospitals.

Dr. David Huddleston, the Medical Director of Labs at Cape Fear Valley Health, says their donations are down by about 50%. The Cape Fear Valley Health system supplies their own blood.

Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown operates under the Cape Fear Valley Health system.

“We want everybody to feel that if they need it personally and they come to the hospital, it’s going to be there for them. So, now is the time to go out and donate and do what you can to help others,” Dr. Huddleston said. “We are barely keeping our head above water. I believe traditionally we’re transfusing right around 12,500 units in a year . . . but our collections are really down through 4800 per year, so we have to look at outside sources.”

One donation can help up to three people. “We can use the plasma for some patients, the platelets for other patients, and red cells for other patients, so one donation is going to help more than one person, so it’s not just a one and one,” Dr. Huddleston said.

Most people know at least someone who has had cancer and needs platelets for their transfusions, but even more people are in need right now. “Anyone that comes into the hospital that’s gonna need blood, so you have a routine surgery case that can be affected, open heart surgery cases will be affected, trauma is a big one,” Dr. Huddleston said.

The biggest impact is on type O positive and O negative.

Residents in Bladen County can donate blood through the healthcare system’s mobile unit.

Events are as follows:

Bladen Community College Tuesday, January 25 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Bladen County Courthouse Thursday January 27 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

There is also an effort to increase blood donations by doing blood drives at schools throughout the county starting next month. These blood drives won’t be open to the public, but anyone at the schools is eligible to participate.

