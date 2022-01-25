Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Service members in Fort Bragg prepare for potential deployment

The families of Fort Bragg service members prepare for the possibility of their loved ones...
The families of Fort Bragg service members prepare for the possibility of their loved ones being deployed.(WHSV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WECT) - Yesterday, the Pentagon put 8,500 U.S. service members on high alert for potential deployment.

As tensions run high between Russia and Ukraine, the Pentagon prepares for possible action. WRAL reported lasted night that the 3rd Brigade Combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed in the next couple days.

Read more about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Many military families are worried about the deployment and what it could mean for their future. WRAL spoke with military families for their thoughts and fears about the news.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays for Monday, January 24
According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit with truck on Market St.
Anthony Towle
WPD looking for missing man
Wilmington Police Department
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
New Hanover County’s positive COVID cases surpasses state, expected to plateau in the coming weeks
Belle Vue Cemetery gets spruced up by unsung heroes
Belle Vue Cemetery gets spruced up by unsung heroes
COVID-19 cases from omicron have not peaked in the Cape Fear region yet
COVID-19 cases from omicron have not peaked in the Cape Fear region yet