‘I’m not overly concerned’: Veteran talks about possibility of troops deploying overseas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia, many veterans are on high-alert, as well as active duty military members.

Eric Terashima, a retired U.S. Marine says U.S forces are always ready to deploy should the need arise.

The Pentagon put 8,500 service members on high alert for potential deployment, but Terashima said he doesn’t see those troops heading overseas just yet. “Just kind of have to see what Putin does and how things shape up because Ukraine is not part of NATO. I do not expect us to go in physically.”

Many veterans are now on high-alert, thinking that they would also need to deploy so that the U.S. has the manpower needed overseas. On the other hand, Terashima believes that the likelihood of any veterans getting called back is low, he’s ready if he needs to go.

“I am ready to go if we get called. The last time we did [a retire recall] was about 18 years ago, shortly after 9/11. We shortly thereafter did a retire recall and pulled people back in from the reserves, so that’s always a possibility, but out of my 30-year career I only saw that happen twice, so the odds of me getting recalled anytime in the near future I suspect are fairly low,” Terashima said.

A retire recall would include veterans that were active duty within the last 5 years.

He said that as he has seen recent headlines and heard about conversations between leaders of the countries, but he’s taking it all with a grain of salt.

“I know that there are diplomatic tensions going on regarding Ukraine but that’s actually been going on for frankly 25 to 30 years. Ever since that former USSR fell it’s been off and on and Ukraine has always been a hotspot for the last three 3 1/2 decades since that happened. So, I’m not overly concerned about what’s happening right now,” Terashima said.

While Terashima isn’t too concerned at the moment, he knows things are escalating. “Embassy employees were told to go ahead and get their families out of the country, so it’s heating up to a high degree.”

