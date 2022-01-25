Free smoke detectors available to some Pender County residents

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has partnered with American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors to members of the Burgaw and Atkinson communities.

The program, known as “Sound the Alarm,” is a national movement to keep families safe against home fires and involves issuing extended life smoke detectors with lithium power cells that don’t require additional batteries to members of the community.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” said Pender County Fire Marshal Mark Haraway. “A working smoke detector is essential to protect you and your family—especially at night.”

When people are sleeping, they have a lower sensitivity to smells; therefore, when smoke detectors are triggered they emit a high-pitched sound that alerts people to escape the building.

Initially, there will be a limited number of smoke detectors available; however, fire departments say more will be coming.

“Our initial round of smoke detectors is limited,” said Haraway. “We encourage residents of Burgaw and Atkinson who need a working smoke detector to call or fill out the online request.” We will be receiving additional smoke detectors in the coming months and plan to distribute those units throughout Pender County.

Residents who need a smoke detector should call Pender County Emergency Management at 910-259-1210 or register online here at the American Red Cross website.

Families on limited or fixed incomes are eligible for installation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.