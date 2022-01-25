Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cooler temperatures set to return

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features a slim shot as a sprinkle as low pressure passes to the south. Despite thick clouds at times, temperatures will swell to the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon.

An approaching cold front will drop temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday night and cap temperatures in the 40s through the end of the work and school week. Sub-freezing nights in the 20s and 30s will warrant extra care for the People, pets, plants and exposed pipes in your life.

The late week features much uncertainty regarding a developing low pressure system. Rain is probable, but a few, non-accumulating wintry flakes may emerge on the back end. We’ll continue to watch this as we approach the weekend. In the meantime, catch your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget to customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays for Monday, January 24
According to the Wilmington Police Department, units responded to the 6200 block of Market St....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit with truck on Market St.
Anthony Towle
WPD looking for missing man
Wilmington Police Department
Video appears to show WPD patrol car spinning on ice
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

New system likely late this week
First Alert Forecast: 50s now...40s returning midweek
Fire crews urge people to check outside pipes for cracks
Fire crews urge people to check outside pipes for cracks
New system likely late this week
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Jan. 24, 2022
The Elizabethtown Fire Department is urging everyone to check their outdoor pipes after a few...
‘It could be an icy mess’: Fire department urges everyone to check outdoor, uninsulated pipes