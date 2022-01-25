First Alert Forecast: cooler temperatures set to return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features a slim shot as a sprinkle as low pressure passes to the south. Despite thick clouds at times, temperatures will swell to the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon.

An approaching cold front will drop temperatures back to the 30s Tuesday night and cap temperatures in the 40s through the end of the work and school week. Sub-freezing nights in the 20s and 30s will warrant extra care for the People, pets, plants and exposed pipes in your life.

The late week features much uncertainty regarding a developing low pressure system. Rain is probable, but a few, non-accumulating wintry flakes may emerge on the back end. We’ll continue to watch this as we approach the weekend. In the meantime, catch your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

