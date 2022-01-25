Daughter announces tennis tournament at Holly Tree Racquet Club in memory of mother killed in domestic violence shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Weeks after the shooting that shook the entire town, the daughter of MaryAnn Breault, who was killed by her husband at Holly Tree Racquet Club, is using her mother’s story to create real change in the community.

Rachel Knowles was beside her mother at her 12-year-old brother’s tennis practice the night her stepfather took Breault’s life and turned the gun on himself, however she is choosing to return to the tennis courts this March for a good cause.

From her home in Kentucky, Knowles has organized a tennis tournament, called “Raise A Racquet to Domestic Violence” to raise funds for Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc. in Wilmington and spread awareness of the issue of domestic violence. A bench will also be installed at the tennis club to memorialize Breault.

Knowles says the ambush at the tennis court on December 7, 2021, happened after she and her mother endured years of abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

Breault was trying to leave the relationship. Her daughter says she was doing everything right, taking the proper channels through law enforcement and the courts to file a protective order and finalize a divorce.

Despite going through all of the proper steps, the system couldn’t protect her when Knowles’ stepfather made the choice to take MaryAnn Breault’s life in front of countless families at Holly Tree Racquet Club.

She hopes sharing her mother’s story will spur change and help the next person put in a situation like the one her mother was in.

“He left me alive to see that. That wasn’t mercy, that was cruelty. That’s the cruelty that this person had, he knew how much love we had for each other, and he wanted me to have to live with that, but that’s why I refuse to give up, because my mom would not want that. And I refuse to give this person the satisfaction of having his cruelty seen through,” said Knowles. “My love for my mother is stronger than my hate toward this person who took her from me.”

The tournament is scheduled for March 4-6 at Holly Tree Racquet Club. Registration is open now and information on how to get involved can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.