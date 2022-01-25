Crews respond to car fire at McDonalds in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a car fire Tuesday at the McDonalds located on Village Road in Leland.

According to officials, Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the restaurant shortly after 6:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, companies found a single vehicle 50 percent involved, approximately 10 feet from the building,” according to Leland Communications Manager Jessica Jewell. “The fire was extinguished without any injuries or damage to the building.”

