Crews respond to car fire at McDonalds in Leland

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a car fire Tuesday at the McDonalds located on Village Road in Leland.

According to officials, Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the restaurant shortly after 6:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, companies found a single vehicle 50 percent involved, approximately 10 feet from the building,” according to Leland Communications Manager Jessica Jewell. “The fire was extinguished without any injuries or damage to the building.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

