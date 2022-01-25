Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants scholastic magazines for students

Charity Worley of Williams Tpwnship Elementary is asking for scholastic magazines through DonorsChoose
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you’re eight or 80, its important to know what’s going on in the world. Charity Worley, a teacher at Williams Township Elementary understands that and that’s why she’s asking for scholastic magazines for her students through the DonorsChoose website, and online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Students need to be up to date on what is going on in our world,” Worley says on the DonorsChoose website. “These news magazines will help my students be aware of what is going on around them and also help improve their reading skills.”

Worley needs $654 in donations to buy the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the magazines and deliver them to the school.

This isn’t the first time Worley has requested donations for scholastic magazines. After her project was featured on WECT’s Community Classroom last year, she was able to get funding within hours of the broadcast. She’s hoping to have the same success this year.

“We have to renew the subscription every year,” Worley says. “The children really enjoyed receiving their own magazine and keeping updated on the latest news.”

If you would like to donate to Ms. Worley’s project, click here.

