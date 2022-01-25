Senior Connect
City leaders open phase two of the Park Avenue multi-use path with ribbon cutting

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to recognize the completion of the half-mile section of the Park Avenue Multi-Use Path in Wilmington. The path now runs from Kerr Avenue to Empie Park where it connects with the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail.

The ribbon-cutting was held at the intersection of Audubon Boulevard and Park Avenue and attended by Mayor Bill Saffo, Councilman Charlie Rivenbar,k and other dignitaries.

Funding for the $400,000 project was provided by the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization via the NCDOT Surface Transportation Block Grant-Direct Attributable Program.

The project was completed in 2021.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday to open Phase 2 of the Park Avenue Trail
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday to open Phase 2 of the Park Avenue Trail(City of Wilmington)

