City leaders open phase two of the Park Avenue multi-use path with ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to recognize the completion of the half-mile section of the Park Avenue Multi-Use Path in Wilmington. The path now runs from Kerr Avenue to Empie Park where it connects with the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail.

The ribbon-cutting was held at the intersection of Audubon Boulevard and Park Avenue and attended by Mayor Bill Saffo, Councilman Charlie Rivenbar,k and other dignitaries.

Funding for the $400,000 project was provided by the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization via the NCDOT Surface Transportation Block Grant-Direct Attributable Program.

👟 Grab your (walking) shoes and celebrate!🎉



Today, we held a ribbon-cutting for the completion of the Park Avenue Multi-Use Path, which reaffirms our commitment to keep Wilmington a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly community.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hJhEuzh0uX pic.twitter.com/FRObBJovnv — Wilmington, NC wants you to get the vaccine! (@CityofWilm) January 25, 2022

The project was completed in 2021.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday to open Phase 2 of the Park Avenue Trail (City of Wilmington)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.