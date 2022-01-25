Brunswick County school leaders, parents discuss possible solutions to overcrowding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is one of the fastest-growing areas not just in North Carolina, but the entire country. However, there are concerns the school system may not be able to keep up with the population growth.

In the last 10 years, the county has seen a 40 percent increase. Many of those new residents are moving into the northern part of the county. Brunswick County’s planning department says the only area beating Leland in growth is the southern part of the county. It’s exciting for some but the school system is playing catch-up.

“We have to have smart communication with the planning department [and county commissioners] to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the students,” said Board of Education member David Robinson.

In 2009, Brunswick County Schools built Town Creek Elementary School to help solve an overcrowding issue at Lincoln and Belville elementary schools. Now, Town Creek faces the same problem.

The Board of Education met last week to look closer at the data gathered from the 2020 census. It showed that several north-end schools are facing overcrowding. Some schools are already at capacity.

“The largest growth rates are in the attendance areas of Southport Elementary, Bolivia Elementary, and Lincoln Elementary,” said the MGT Consulting demographic and enrollment report.

Robinson says they will have to decide on a solution sooner rather than later.

“What we did in committee workshop was agree to go ahead and proceed with additional communication with our staff and request an ongoing conversation with commissioners the additional need for an elementary school in the north end of the county.”

The school board surveyed parents about what they’d like to see as options. Most voted for the idea of moving the elementary school’s 5th graders to the middle school. Another idea is to add three modular units to the elementary school campus.

“Obviously, we have to identify how that’ll be paid for, whether that will be through taxes or whether it will be through bonds,” said Robinson. “Again, that’s a conversation we have to hold with commissioners in order to determine how to have the least impact on taxpayers.”

If two of the three units are taken from other BCS schools, the modular unit solution would cost an estimated $393,000. If bought new, it would cost about $483,000.

Another option on the table is moving Town Creek Elementary School’s 5th grade to the middle school. This option would require “minimal transportation and resource costs and no costs related to construction.” A version of that solution has already been attempted at TCES.

“The entire 5th grade at the beginning of the school year was moved to Town Creek Middle School because there was simply not enough classrooms,” said MaryGlenn Hoge, who has three children at TCES.

The middle school has the extra space and responses to an ongoing survey show many parents support sending 5th graders to the middle school as a permanent solution. However, Stephanie Almasy says her 5th grade twins’ experience at TCMS makes her hesitant to support the idea.

“Because of knocking on the doors and being called names in the hallways-- that’s my daughter’s fear--she’s saying she doesn’t want to go to the middle school next year,” says Almasy.

“Just the whole concept of 5th graders being in the same building as 8th graders,” said Hoge, who is also hesitant to support the idea. “It’s a huge difference because of adolescence that takes place at that point. I don’t think they’re ready. I don’t think they’re ready socially, emotionally, educationally or mentally at all.”

As for when a decision will be made on what to do about overcrowding at Town Creek, that’s unclear. The board decided at its committee meeting that county leaders need to keep discussing the issue and the research on the county’s growth before making any final decisions.

